DNC2020: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, And Hillary Clinton To Speak On Night 3 Of Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention is a bit…unconventional this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the heavy hitters are still in attendance and getting the word out that the 2020 election might literally be a life and death situation.

Tonight will mark the first time that Kamala Harris has addressed the nation since she was officially announced as Joe Biden’s Vice President running mate. According to an ABC7 report, alongside Harris will be tonight’s keynote speaker Barack Obama and former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

President Obama has some mighty big shoes to fill after the speech that THEE forever First Lady Michelle Obama gave on the opening night of the convention. During her speech, Chelly O dragged the dog s#!t out of Donald Trump for just about everything he’s ever done except be born. Until recently, the Obamas had played somewhat coy when it comes to publically attacking 53% of white women’s president by name. That is no more. Michelle Obama pulled no punches and we expect Barack to follow suit. The time for coy is over. The fight is on.

As for Hillary Clinton, after a long hiatus of wound-licking and finger-pointing, we expect her to be full of fire and brimstone when it comes to denouncing her former (and current) foil. There is absolutely no love lost between Hillz and Donald so expect some serious shady shenanigans tonight.

