Happy Now?! Megan Thee Stallion Shows Gruesome Gunshot Wound To Stick It To Contrarians Who Questioned Her Story

Megan The Stallion has had a rollercoaster of a year in 2020. The rapper went from the high of having Beyoncé surprise her by jumping on the remix to her hit “Savage”, to being sidelined after being shot and betrayed by people she considered her friends in Los Angeles.

With any highly-publicized drama comes the conspiracy theorists and people who think celebrity life has no downs and everything is planned for publicity. Megan has addressed the situation once, when she already didn’t have to, and that still wasn’t good enough for some who seem to think she shouldn’t be out celebrating the success of “WAP.”

After a traumatic experience like being shot in both feet, it’s understandable why she would want to celebrate the positive things happening in her life. However, the internet is just a different place and to them, Megan shouldn’t be walking until 2023. Earlier today, Meg finally had enough and took to Instagram to address the internet trolls.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s*** YALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number 1… I usually don’t address internet bulls*** but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

Meg also shared images of her foot with stitches to put all the rumors to rest. The physical and mental healing process of the experience is a lot in itself, and the internet trolls are certainly adding unnecessary stress. Hopefully Megan can ignore the haters and focus on getting back to 100%.