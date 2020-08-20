Update: Attack Against Three Transwomen In L.A. Being Investigated As A Hate Crime

The LAPD is looking into that horrific incident captured on camera of transwomen being attacked in L.A.

As previously reported influencers Eden The Doll, Jaselene Whiterose, and JoslynFlawless were attacked by a group of transphobic “men” in Hollywood who hit them, stole from their purses and terrorized them with a knife while they simply waited for a rideshare pickup.

Onlookers watched and egged the abusers on, and a police cruiser was seen driving by without stopping.

“I was robbed, attacked, and jumped in Hollywood tonight,” wrote Eden on Instagram “I am alive and OK and will update everyone tomorrow.”

She later called out the account of @stevofilmz, who live-streamed the attack, writing;

“HE MOCKED US, sexualized and instigated THE ENTIRE attack. Him and his friends stole from us. Beat us. Laughed at us. Humiliated us. AND had the nerve to POST IT.”

“Now he hits @jaslenewhiterose and steals he bag,” said Eden on her IG story. “His friends chase us down in cars. They mock her [Joslyn] as she falls and he throws and breaks my phone.

Now CBS L.A. is reporting that a hate crime investigation is underway and investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward so that they can identify at least one of the attackers. A video of the attack given to them by Eden The Doll is helping fuel the investigation.