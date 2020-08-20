Fun’s Over: Comedy Central Has Canceled ‘Drunk History’ After Six Seasons

Drunk History is finally coming to an end after six seasons.

According to reports from Deadline, Comedy Central announced that the sketch comedy show would not return for a seventh season, even though it was already ordered in 2019. Drunk History was reportedly in pre-production when the COVID-19 pandemic halted virtually all film and TV projects.

The decision to cancel the Emmy-winning live-action series comes as Comedy Central tries to shift its focus to adult animated shows. The network recently picked up the Daria spinoff Jodie along with reboots for Beavis and Butt-Head and The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Derek Waters, the series’ co-creator, confirmed the sad news on Thursday night during Deadline’s Emmy season virtual screening of the show.

Drunk History still has some positives on the horizon, with the show being nominated for three 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, securing nominations for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series. The show won its first Emmy in 2015 for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special, though it hasn’t won another since.