No Holding Back: President Obama Obliterates Oxidized Orange Juice In DNC Speech [Video]

We are 75 days away from the election of 2020 and heading into it unemployment is at its highest, global warming still running wild, along with COVID-19 and a “President” that likes to Tweet instead of work. The past three nights the Democratic National Convention has been held remotely with a star-studded guest list but one person, in particular, stole the show as he always does.

44th President Barack Obama delivered a speech in which he took the gloves off. He called out Trump and his administration by name and proceeded to read them like a disappointed High School Principal. Obama started his speech outlining how he’d hoped that Trump would step up to the plate but four years later it’s yet to happen. He called out Trump for using his position in office to help himself and his friends without “growing into the job.”

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.” “For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

Barack then proceeded to list those consequences of this current administration that include 170,000 dead Americans, while noting that Oxidized Orange Juice is hellbent on making it more difficult than ever to vote.

“Well, here’s the point: this president and those in power – those who benefit from keeping things the way they are – they are counting on your cynicism. They know they can’t win you over with their policies. So they’re hoping to make it as hard as possible for you to vote, and to convince you that your vote does not matter. That’s how they win. That’s how they get to keep making decisions that affect your life, and the lives of the people you love.” […] “And we can’t let that happen. Do not let them take away your power.”

There are many more facts from Obama in the speech that you have to hear and see for yourself below.