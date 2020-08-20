R.I.P: Griselda Records Producer DJ Shay Dead At 48

DJ Shay, a producer from Buffalo, New York who extensively worked with Griselda Records, has died at the age of 48.

The sad news was confirmed by Westside Gunn in an Instagram post on Wednesday, later being verified by Pitchfork in a statement shared by all of Griselda.

“Your legacy & your impact will transcend the boundaries of time,” Griselda Records wrote in a statement. “You are immortalized in our hearts. Rest up King! We love you.”

“U was there EVERY step of the way, It was an honor to help your dream come true for Buffalo Hip Hop, u looked at me and said ‘thx to you it’s no more Unsigned city… it’s signed city now,'” Westside Gunn wrote on Instagram. “Your last thing u said to me was when u beat Corona u wanted a Buffalo Kids Chain I pray to GOD he got u Icey bc u are the biggest BUFFALO KID of them All I pray for your family and this is the longest I’ve probably ever cried besides Bacon and ChineGun I’m heart broken, I’m a miss fuckin wit u, wats a GXFR show without the LEGENDARY DJ SHAY.”

Born Demetrisu Chawton Robinson, Shay first started working with Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine in the early 2000s. He went on to produce, manage, and record with the group consistently.

Rest In Peace, DJ Shay.