Yikes: Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Caught Saying Homophobic Slur On Air

Thom Brennaman, a broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds, got caught saying a homophobic slur during Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals.

In a moment where Brennaman apparently thought he wasn’t on air, he could be heard saying the phrase “One of the f*g capitals of the world,” before resuming his on-air duties just a few seconds later. It’s unknown what led to that remark and the context behind it, but obviously, it doesn’t matter and there’s no context that would make the slip-up any less awful.

Thom Brennamann likely ends his Reds career tonight LIVE on the air pic.twitter.com/EDzSICgVmx — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 19, 2020

Brennamann has been an announcer for the team for more than a decade, joining his father Marty in the broadcasting studio for the Reds in 2006. That very same year, he also served as lead play-by-play announcer for FOX’s coverage of the Bowl Championship Series. With such extensive experience, it seems odd that he would say something so heinous and not realize his microphone would pick up on it.

Very shortly after footage of Thom saying the slur surfaced online, fans took to social media to call for his immediate firing. During an apology later that same evening, Brennamann admitted that he doesn’t know if he’s ever going to be back in his broadcasting headset again, also assuming he’s going to be fired.

Holy shit. He stopped mid-apology to call a homer and then got pulled off the air. pic.twitter.com/NJXAo3z9Py — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) August 20, 2020

As of now, there’s no word on whether or not Thom Brennaman still has a job.