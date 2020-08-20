RHOP: The Internet Is ALREADY Picking Sides And DRAGGING This Person In The Upcoming Candiace Vs. Monique Fight

Ever since the very beginning of the Real Housewives Of Potomac season, we’ve known that a big fight was coming up. That fight is between one Candiace and one Monique. The speculation about what the fight is about has raged for weeks. Now, things are starting to clear up a bit and the internet is picking sides in the entire thing.

As previously reported Candiace filed charges first claiming that they were at a winery alongside their RHOP cast members when Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were reportedly filming the incident the whole time and several people allegedly had to peel Monique off Candiace.

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct.” An attorney for Monique added that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction had been made. The charges were dropped and their pettiness has continued, most recently with Monique alleging that Candiace befriended Charrisse Jackson Jordan to p*** Monique off.

Now we’re seeing the lead up and people are in big arguments.

this is all you need to see to know you need to watch #RHOP pic.twitter.com/L8OnrA7QcM — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) August 19, 2020

