“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Shanda Realizes Willie Is Just Like Her Father! [VIDEO]

Happy Thursday! A brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs tonight on WeTV and we’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming show for you to preview right now. In the clip below, we see Shanda open up about her relationship with her father and how she sees the similarity in her relationship with Willie.

Aw poor Shanda. We really feel for her. We also loved seeing Willie open up and talk about his grandfather. There’s definitely still hope for this couple.

Here’s more about what to expect from the episode:

The Boot Campers confront their past & expose shocking childhood traumas. Tahiry struggles with Vado’s return to the house. When Kurupt reaches a breaking point, Dr. Ish and Judge make a difficult decision.

Uh Oh… That doesn’t sound good for Kurupt and Toni. Also, we weren’t expecting Vado to come back. Do you think he and Tahiry should even be messing with each other after what happened?

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “BREAK THE CYCLE” – Airs Thursday, August 20 at 9/8C

Will you be watching? Who are your favorite couples from this season? The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alums seem to be benefitting most from the show — at least when it comes to actually improving upon their relationships.