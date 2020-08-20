Pantsuit Power: The Best (And Funniest) Tweets From Night 3 Of The Democratic Convention

YASSSSS!!!! It’s Kamala Harris night at the Democratic Convention. pic.twitter.com/68YoJAMOOS — gregarious (@mistergeezy) August 19, 2020

Building on the monumental momentum from previous nights, the star-studded Democratic Convention featured rousing speeches from President Obama, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and Nancy Pelosi in truly awe-inspiring moments that captivated the internet.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care,” Obama said. “But he never did.”

Oh, but that was just the beginning.

“For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves. Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe,” Obama added during his eloquently scathing speech.

We also marveled at Kamala’s formal nomination as Vice President (and her amazing introduction video), our girl Hillz proving, yet again, that she was qualified to run this country, a refreshed Nancy Pelosi delivering poignant jabs at Trump and Lizzy Warren giving us the goods and good plans, of course.

Whew, it was a quite a night (with a dazzling drizzle of MJB and Jennifer Hudson) filled with powerful messages (“there’s no vaccine for racism”) and political pageantry that will certainly resonate with voters in November.

Of course Kamala walks off to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That”: “Let ‘em get mad. They gon’ hate anyway, don’t you get that?!” pic.twitter.com/yPMAL9aCt4 — Joi-Marie (@joimariewrites) August 20, 2020

Did you enjoy last night’s Democratic Convention performances? What was your favorite speech? Tell us in the comments and peep the best (and funniest) tweets from last night on the flip.