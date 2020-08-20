Schoolhouse C**k: Freaky iStudent Makes Out-Of-Pocket Sexual Advances At Teacher During Virtual Classroom

Students aren’t even in school for-real for-real and the freak nasty is STILL going down!

According to a report in the KSAT, a Texas teacher was subject to sexual advances from one of her students during a virtual classroom lecture. “Chaos” is said to have broken out after a freshman lifted his shirt to expose his “abs” and made sexual gestures toward his instructor. The video recording shows the student asking the teacher “Why you so sexy, miss?”. He went on to make graphic comments about the sexual act he wanted to perform on her.

”I was furious. I was so upset. And I know he was upset,” said Mariana Rodriguez, whose son, Eduardo Corpus, was in the virtual class and witnessed the incident that he says involved several students. ”They were pulling their shirts off and saying, like, really disgusting stuff to the teacher, making her feel uncomfortable,” Corpus said.

The scandal grew so loud that the San Antonio Independent School District had to release the following statement:

“We are looking into this and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Even with remote learning, we are following the SAISD student code of conduct, which has policies in place to promote and maintain a positive, safe and effective learning environment for students and adults,” the statement said.

Hard to suspend a kid who is already at home but something disciplinary has to happen to this lil’ boy.

Wonder if nasty teachers are still having iSex with underaged students during this COVID-classroom era…