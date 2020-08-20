Eagles Engagements: Desean Jackson Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Kayla Phillips, Making Her His Philadelphia Fianceé

More Black Love in 2020! DeSean Jackson recently proposed to his girlfriend of six years Kayla Phillips and she said yes! Phillips shared the news on her private Instagram account Wednesday, with a black-and-white photo of the pair in an embrace, her brand new engagement ring in full view.

“May God bless our union,” Kayla captioned the photo. “I pray God’s Will will be done & we’ll walk in obedience to His Word. I SAID YES🙏🏽💍🙌🏼 #engaged”

The mom of three, who shares is mother to Jackson’s two sons DeSean Jr. and Jacey as well as her oldest son, Tru, from a previous relationship, also shared her happy news on her YouTube channel ImKaylaPhillips. She’s since made that video private, but Hollywood Unlocked grabbed some clips which they posted that show the actual moment Jackson proposed.

Apparently the engagement is a month old now — as the big moment happened the night of Phillips birthday, July 17th. She originally had no plans for her birthday and at the last minute decided to vlog the night, which is how she ended up with footage of the proposal. The footage she captured includes some moments from her birthday dinner where DeSean gifted her with a beautiful watch, followed by some indoor golfing. DeSean got creative while Kayla was up to tee, pretending to place the ball on the tee and instead getting down on one knee to pop the question.

The pair have kept their relationship pretty private over the years but Jackson never shies away from recognizing his love on special occasions like her birthday and Mother’s Day.

Happy birthday babygurl 💙 🎁

Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ Appreciate you & all you do !!

Congratulations to DeSean and Kayla! We’re so happy for you guys. Such a beautiful family.