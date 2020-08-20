Fans Flood ‘Sweetie Pies’ Owner Ms. Robbie Montgomery With Love Following Her Son Tim Norman’s Arrest

St. Louis restaurant owner Ms. Robbie Montgomery is being covered in love following absolutely shocking news about her son.

As previously reported Tim Norman, 41, was arrested on federal charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his nephew, 21-year-old Andre Montgomery. Andre and his uncle Tim were featured on the family’s popular OWN reality show “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” highlighting Ms. Robbie’s business and her family.

According to authorities, Norman conspired with an exotic dancer, Teria Ellis of Memphis Tennessee, to have his nephew killed so he could reap the benefits of a $450K in life insurance policy he took out on him. He was listed as the sole beneficiary.

When Andre was killed in 2016, the news absolutely devasted Ms. Robbie who said she was glad that her grandson, “one of the beats of her heart”, left St. Louis after graduating high school. Unfortunately, he came back to visit briefly and that’s when he was murdered.

“Andre was like somebody that I wanted to take under my wing and make sure that he made it,” said Ms. Robbie during a “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” reunion taping. “St. Louis is a city where black men are killing each other and then he came back and was there four or five days and was killed.”

During the reunion taping, Tim himself also spoke out. on his nephew’s murder.

“Charles and I the only boys left,” said Tim. “We’ve lost the entire family to violence, you know.”

Since the news broke of Tim’s arrest, the family matriarch has received an outpouring of support from fans.

Prior to this devastating news, Ms. Robbie sued her son Tim for stealing money and misusing her trademarks to open competing restaurants.

“The suit, filed in the Eastern District of Missouri, said that Montgomery discovered last summer that James T. Norman “had been misappropriating Plaintiff’s accounts and funds maintained in connection with his management of” Sweetie Pie’s in The Grove, at 4270 Manchester Ave. The suit said Norman withdrew “substantial sums of money” from the accounts and used them to open and operate restaurants in North Hollywood, California; Berkeley and Florissant. It also said Norman has refused to return the money.”

