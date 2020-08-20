Lock Him UP: Los Angeles D.A. Reviewing Possible Charges For Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

In a matter of weeks, Tory Lanez went from the loudest and most visible personality during the quarantine of 2020, to completely M.I.A.

Tory was riding the clout train following the success of his Instagram lives until news surfaced he was pulled over in Los Angeles with Megan The Stallion, who had been injured on her foot. Later on, Megan would reveal she was shot in both feet, presumably by Tory, who was arrested for having a gun in the car when they were initially pulled over.

Since the incident, details have been scarce and Megan has provided updates on her well-being while Tory has been completely off the radar. Most recently, Tory was spotted at a Mcdonalds in Orlando, where he seemed to be completely carefree.

Even with his complete social media blackout, the singer is still fresh on the minds of those in the Los Angeles District Attorneys office, according to the LA Times.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office revealed Wednesday that it was reviewing a potential charge of felony assault with a firearm in a case in which rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot. The investigation involves recording artist Tory Lanez, who was arrested after Stallion alleged that she was shot in her feet last month outside a Hollywood Hills mansion. According to Ricardo Santiago, a district attorney’s spokesman, the LAPD presented an investigation for “felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm — personal use of a firearm:to the office and on July 24 prosecutors asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision.” Such referrals are common in high-profile investigations where prosecutors want more details before making a decision on whether a case can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

There is reportedly still unreleased footage from the incident and more witnesses to question, but the full details will not be available until a decision has been made on the charges.