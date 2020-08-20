Play Stupid Games: TikTok Star’s Hollywood Hills Rental Gets Power Cut Following Multiple Pandemic-Defying Parties

TikTok stars and other influencers who continue to pretend like we’re not in the middle of a pandemic are actually facing some repercussions.

The power ended up being cut off at a Hollywood Hills home connected to TikTok personality Bryce Hall this week. The mansion in question is said to be rented by the influencer along with fellow TikTok stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray.

According to TheNew York Times, this is not the same residence where a party took place on August 14 that resulted in footage that made its way to every corner of social media. That specific instance of ignorance occurred at another rental home in the Encino area, though the aforementioned Hollywood Hills residence has also been the site of multiple house parties. Shocking.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti commented on this power outage in a tweet, explaining that he did authorize the city to disconnect utility service at a Hollywood Hills residence. He did not mention who was living there, though he did add that it had been the location of large parties that represented a “flagrant violation” of current public health orders and related guidelines.

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020