Zendaya Reveals ‘Euphoria’ Fans May Get A ‘Bridge’ Episode Before The Second Season Arrives [Video]

Zendaya just gave Euphoria fans a tiny bit of hope that we’ll get to see our favorite characters without having to wait for a whole second season.

The actress was interviewed by guest host Ben Platt on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she talked about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has impacted all of the projects she’s been working on. Of course, a lot of her fans are most excited for the second season of Euphoria–which was obviously put on hold for the time being. Luckily, we might get to see some sort of one-off episode to hold us over until the whole cast and crew is able to film for season two.

“Well, obviously, we were headed into season two and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things,” Zendaya explained on Kimmel. “Then, obviously, everything happened and we had to shut down literally, like, two days before we were about to start our first day of shooting. So that was a bummer. But we are kind of trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two and get all the best out of it that we want [while] still also being very safe.” “We might end up doing, like, a little bridge episode,” the actress continued. “I don’t really know how to describe it but maybe an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can kind of give people something. Because we also miss Euphoria, as the people who create it too, and [this would] give everyone who loves the show a little something so we have something to live on until we are able to go into a Season Two. But I am very excited. Whenever it does happen, it will happen.”

Check out the full interview for yourself down below: