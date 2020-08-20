Cops Kill People: Florida Police Release Footage Of Salaythis Melvin’s Death, Officer Heard Using Racist Slur

Salaythis Melvin was killed outside an Orange County, Florida shopping mall on August 7 according to an ABCNews report. Melvin was shot in the back while fleeing from officers who had stopped him and three others because one of them, not Melvin, was wanted in connection with a triple shooting. When Salaythis fled the scene of the stop a plainclothes undercover officer named Orange County Sheriff’s Office Agent James Montiel opened fire and stuck him once in the back.

Let Montiel tell it, he witnessed a sprinting Salaythis put his hand onto a Glock pistol on his waist and was turning around to face him. Montiel wasn’t wearing a body camera but another responding officer caught the shooting on his patrol car’s dash camera. It CLEARLY shows Melvin running full-speed away from Montiel and gets what appears to be at LEAST 25 yards away before he falls to the ground with a bullet in the back. He would die later at the hospital.

The newly-released 10-minute video is below. We will warn you that everything after the :39 mark is very graphic and can be very disturbing. However, if you do watch the entire thing, you hear one of the deputies call Salaythis Melvin a racist slur while he is bleeding out on the ground.

