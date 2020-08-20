Done On Pluto: Lori Harvey Finally Fed Up And Called It Quits With Fertile Future?

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

The romance between Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey and rapper Future has seemingly come to an end. Rumors of Lori and Future splitting started to circulate months ago without either party confirming they were over, but now fans think there’s solid proof the couple is no longer claiming each other as they’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Both Lori Harvey and Future have deleted each other off social media. This likely indicates the end of their rendezvous since they’ve been so vocal about each other on Instagram in the past. Future previously posted several photos of the 23-year-old with with romantic captions and now they’re all deleted.

Lori and Future two started dating in January of this year. The two stars even sparked engagement rumors at one point in their courtship. Around March, however, Future seemed to subtweet about someone sleeping with his homie. Fans thought the tweet were about Lori but he never names any names.

“Obviously, ain mad at u definitely went over sum of u guys pathetic brains…,”I feel disrespected,”

He continued,

“Ain mad at u for smashing/Fxxxxxx the homie u gotta get it how u live…smh.”

Do you think Future and Lori Harvey are really over?