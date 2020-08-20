Southern Fried Scams: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The Latest “P-Valley” Episode

Not only was a man beating on Mississippi but whole time it was a whitewalker #PValley pic.twitter.com/gKYjfq5c2m — UndecidedK (@undecided_k) August 17, 2020

We’re only a few episodes away from the end of Season 1 that’s been an addictive blend of skripper glittery pole-popping, scammy shenanigans, shaky alliances and shady deals down in the Mississippi Delta.

Last week we watched Autumn and Mercedes link up (after weeks of tension) for a seamless scam operation that we’re sure will swerve all the way left when the mystery man from Autumn’s past pops back up in her life.

There’s also Miss Mississippi‘s newfound fame and, uh, fake baeship with buzzing local rapper Lil Murda (who’s entangling with Uncle Clifford), Andre’s slowly unraveling Casino deal involving the crooked mayor that threatens the Pynk and Uncle Clifford’s not-yet-known plot with Mercedes’ thieving mama who he bailed out of jail.

Speaking of Miss M-I-CROOKED LETTER-CROOKED LETTER-I, we’re absolutely obsessed with Shannon Thornton who portrays the gorgeous pole-sizzler and recently spoke to Essence about the role.

“I’m just so proud to be Black. We are so gifted and we excel in everything that we put our minds to. It was really wonderful to be on a set with mostly a Black crew, every single person in hair and makeup was Black, the show runner is a Black woman who is an absolutely brilliant playwright, said Thornton in the revealing interview. The actors are mostly Black actors who are not household names yet. And we are showing up, and showing out, and showing you the beauty of Black culture, and we are shining a light on people who have been marginalized, and people who you don’t hear about often, or you don’t see represented in television and film.”

Mercedes and Autumn on their scam tour #PValley pic.twitter.com/Bsw7TKIPub — Black Lives Matter (@sir_sarcasm) August 18, 2020

How do feel about Autumn and Mercedes’s scammy shenanigans? Do you think they’ll get caught up? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and messiest tweets from the latest episode on the flip.