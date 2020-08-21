And We’re Off: Joe Biden Officially Accepts Nomination For Presidential Candidate, Gives Fiery Speech About “The Soul Of America” [Video]

Joe Biden is now officially the presidential candidate for the Democratic party in 2020. Last night on the third evening of Democratic National Convention festivities, the man of the hour took center stage and told America why he thinks they should vote for him. Even the 53% of white women who sold their soul and patriotism to an orange man with a wife who doesn’t love him.

Last night, “Joey”, as he often referred to himself when speaking of his family, delivered a speech that might not go down in any history books but one that made clear that he is ready to fight Donald Trump tooth-and-nail to save the soul of America.

“This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment,” he said, looking directly into the camera and telling voters he was running to reclaim the country’s character at a time of darkness. “This campaign isn’t just about winning votes, it is about winning the heart and, yes, the soul of America.”

The consequences of this election cannot be ignored, denied, or diminished in any way. Every election matters. The people we put in power to run this country matter. But as surely as Black Lives Matter, this election has the potential to spin the United States toward the bright future or to push us deeper into the dark, sunken place where we’ll be too far gone to recognize ourselves.

This is the Get Out version of the electoral process and we cannot allow this tea-stirring MAGA miscreant to remain in power. He must be removed and we, the people, have been charged with that responsibility. Let’s take it seriously and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President.

Below is Joe Biden’s full speech in case you missed it last night. Press play to check it out.