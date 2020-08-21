SMH: Meek Mill Catches Family Member ‘Secretly’ Recording Him During An Argument

Meek Mill has been trying to mind his business all 2020 and yet, his name keeps ending up in the headlines.

Earlier this month, Kanye West fired off a Twitter rant that included claims that he wanted to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian, for a meeting she had with Meek back in 2018. Meek would eventually address those rumors, simply letting everyone know what Kanye implied isn’t true. TMZ even gave Meek an assist in the situation revealing pictures from their meeting, which involved a mutual friend who works on prison reform as well.

Before that dust could settle, rumors started to emerge that Meek allegedly has a secret child on the way, which he’s yet to confirm or deny. All of this drama while Meek is just trying to enjoy his newborn and stay safe like the rest of us.

Unfortunately for the rapper, it seems like he can’t even avoid the drama in his private life when around his friends and family. Meek took to Instagram this week to let everyone know he caught one of his family members recording him during an argument. Meek did not disclose what the argument was about, but for him to address the situation via Instagram must mean he has a feeling the video will surface.

People have sold private videos of celebrities for as long as pop culture has been around. Sadly, sometimes even their own family members will record them in unflattering situations to try and make a quick dollar. Hopefully, Meek and his family can work this out among themselves so the situation and the video stay private.