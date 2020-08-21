Zenfully Lawyered Up: Omarion Files $200,000 Lawsuit Against Allegedly ‘Scammy’ Zeus Network Founder Over Unaired B2K Documentary

Omarion has lawyered up and filed a lawsuit against Lemuel Plummer’s Zeus Network, the platform known to social media for producing unscripted series for B. Simone, Princess Love & Ray J, Blac Chyna and more. Omarion planned to share an official documentary of his recent Millennium Tour with B2K on the network. Unfortunately, Omarion’s project he intended to share might never see the light of day because he feels Zeus is being dishonest with the data they shared with him.

According to The Blast, Omarion’s recently filed lawsuit against Plummer and Zeus sites citing “breach of contract, fraud, and various other claims.” The B2K lead singer’s lawyers said in the documents that Zeus was supposed to “share all subscriber data, and pay Plaintiff a set amount of every monthly subscription fee earned by Zeus for subscribers drawn to Zeus primarily by Plaintiff and/or the Content (a Monthly Revenue Share).”

However, Omarion claims that he’s been defrauded. His court documents reportedly explain that he feels like Zeus had the intention of “fixing” numbers the entire time in order now to pay him out what he earned:

“The Defendants almost immediately began engaging in conduct which breached the Agreement and showed that the Defendants had never intended to honor the Agreement. During negotiations, the Defendants made the below statements to Plaintiff for the express purpose of inducing Plaintiff to sign the Agreement. All of these statements were fraudulent and the Defendants never had any intention of honoring them as evidenced by their immediate breach and refusal to follow the Agreements terms after Zeus received the Content it desired.”

Yikes! Previously, Tokyo Toni made claims on social media that she was never paid for her participation on her daughter Blac Chyna’s show that aired on the platform.

What do you think about Omarion’s claim of fraud against Zeus?