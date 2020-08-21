Not So Fast: Kanye West Booted Off Wisconsin Ballots In 5-to-1 Vote From Elections Commission

With 74 days left until the 2020 Election, it’s safe to say voters have to narrow down their picks and start planning for Election Day.

The one thing none of us saw coming this year was Kanye West and his newly developed party, “The Birthday Party” being a part of this election. Kanye’s decision to run came very late in the race, but he seems to be giving it everything he has to make it work.

The rapper has failed to make it on ballots in many key states he would need to win and even had some of his signatures rejected for ballots in his home state of Illinois. One very important swing state Kanye desperately needs to be on the ballot in is Wisconsin, which is where Kanye accused the Democrats of spying on his campaign.

This week, Kanye tweeted a congratulatory message to Kamala Harris for being Joe Biden’s VP pick and stated he’s excited to run against her. According to TMZ, the Wisconsin Elections Commission just made Kanye’s battle even more unobtainable.

Kanye West will not be playing Presidential spoiler in Wisconsin … election officials just booted him off the ballot in that crucial swing state. The Wisconsin Elections Commission gave Kanye the heave-ho Thursday, voting by a 5-to-1 margin to exclude him from the state’s ballot because he did not file signatures and paperwork before the state’s August 5 deadline for independent candidates. We’d say it’s another crushing blow for Kanye’s campaign if he really had a shot at winning … which he doesn’t. However, Wisconsin, and its 10 electoral votes, is a crucial battleground state in the Presidential race.

At this point, the only reason to stay in the race is 100% to steal votes from Joe Biden, which also has a fair chance of backfiring. Hopefully, this all gets sorted out before November so we can keep as much B.S. off the ballots as possible.