Chess Not Checkers: Pettiest Reactions To Pharrell & Jay Z’s New Roc Nation Brunch Anthem “Entrepreneur”

For years, Jay Z and Pharrell blessed us with classic collabs that dominated the charts and moved crowds while shaping their legacies as living legends who still command mainstream attention after decades in the game.

However, their latest collab “Entrepreneur” (as part of Time magazine’s New American Revolution cover rollout) is, uh…well, it’s not as jiggy as previous efforts. In fact, the reception to the Blackity Black celebration of Black ambition (strangely splashed with whispers) has been lukewarm at best despite admirable intentions from Pharrell.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” said Pharrell in his cover interview with TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

“When you have successful beehive-type communities where you can circulate money within your community, it makes a huge difference,” he added. “They keep saying the American Dream is about the house and picket fence, the wife and two kids. Come on—let’s be honest. It’s always boiled down to money and an opportunity.”

And yes, Jay Z actually raps “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?” before adding “for every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s” in a groan-worthy moment that makes it very, very hard to take the song seriously.

