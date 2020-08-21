He Belongs To The Streets: A Look Back At Lori Harvey And Future’s Twitter-Melting Love Affair

So things may be over between Lori Harvey and Future. As we reported earlier:

The romance between Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey and rapper Future has seemingly come to an end. Rumors of Lori and Future splitting started to circulate months ago without either party confirming they were over, but now fans think there’s solid proof the couple is no longer claiming each other as they’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram. Both Lori Harvey and Future have deleted each other off social media. This likely indicates the end of their rendezvous since they’ve been so vocal about each other on Instagram in the past. Future previously posted several photos of the 23-year-old with with romantic captions and now they’re all deleted.

They had quite an internet-shattering run going all the way back to last last year. Now it’s all over and we have nothing to speculate about except for the next celebrity relationship we care too much about.

How did we get here? Hit the flip to see the timeline of their love from secret pettiness to PDA to controversy and everything in between.