Shots Fired Back: Doja Cat Planning To Release “N.A.S.” Diss Track In Response To Nas?

Doja Cat has some tricks up her sleeve in regards to Nasir Jones taking shots at her Blackness on his song ‘Ultra Black.’ The singer doesn’t appear to be upset but she will be firing back with her own track tentatively titled, “N.A.S.”

In her initial response, Doja made light of the Nas diss, going on live to joke about it and appearing unbothered. Doja recorded her N.A.S. track before the recent ‘beef’ with Nas she said, but she went on livestream to tell fans that she think it would we the best comeback to Nas taking jabs at her since it was a double meaning.

The song that I have coming out is called “Nas”. Which is funny…it’s kinda nice. Because that was before the fact — if you know what I’m talking about, you know what I’m talking about. If you don’t, you don’t.

The meaning, if you’re curious, to the abbreviation of NAS is “ni**as ain’t sh**.” Doja previously shared a preview of the record to fans on her IG live. Since the controversy, fan pages have been urging her to release the track ASAP!

