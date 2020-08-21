BlackGirlMagic Louisiana Teen Competing In Google Doodle Contest For $30K Scholarship

#BlackGirlMagic indeed…

Morrah Burton-Edwards is a finalist in a drawing competition with GOOGLE! She is up to win a $30,000 college scholarship. Vote for her drawing seen below by clicking the 10-12 category. Voting closes on Friday, Aug 21st. 🙏🏾#SupportOurYouth #BlackGirlsRock https://t.co/ZBq3O3cGFn pic.twitter.com/R82irJypNA — Zion Baptist Church (@ZBCZone) August 20, 2020

A Louisiana teenager is soliciting votes for a national art contest where she’s showcasing her beautiful talent. Morrah Burton-Edwards is a finalist in the Doodle 4 Google competition that would award her a $30K scholarship if she wins.

WWLTV reports that the contest is for artists who can make an original artistic doodle spelling out Google in” some way, shape, or form” under the theme “show kindness.” Morrah’s doodle portrays her family.

“A simple act of kindness like a hug can light up someone’s day. But most importantly, I show kindness by loving those even when they are unkind to me. That is the most important time to be kind and the most difficult, but those people need kindness the most,” said Burton Edwards in a description of her entry titled Love Made Visible.

The contest ends TODAY, August 21, 2020 and she is listed in the Grades 10-12 category.

Morrah is soliciting votes on Tw!tter and recently wrote;

“I am one of 54 finalists in the Doodle 4 Google Competition! I am on the road to winning $30,000 in scholarship. But I need help from you guys in order to become 1 of 5 National Finalists. Go to http://doodle4google.com

and vote for my drawing! Voting ends on Friday! Please share.”

Go to the link in bio, click 10-12 and vote for Louisiana 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/X4FwntNDrB — Morrah Burton-Edwards (@MorrahB) August 19, 2020

The Lousiana Governor is also encouraging people to vote for the teen.

.@MorrahB Is a very talented Louisiana artist who is a finalist for the Google Doodle Competition. Go to https://t.co/s0llBalJzI and vote for her drawing. Voting ends tomorrow, so let’s show her some Louisiana support! #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 20, 2020

You can learn more about the Google Doodle competition via this video below.

Best of luck, Morrah!