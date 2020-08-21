BOSSIPSounds: SINGLTN Drops Sensual Visuals For Groovy Hip-Mover “SKIN”

Emerging R&B singer/songwriter SINGLTN released visuals for groovy hip-mover “SKIN” that delves into the deep attraction between a man and a woman with a ’90s throwback vibe.

“We’ve been getting a lot of great early chatter about “SKIN” so I am delighted to share the visual with everyone,” said the rising star about the chart-climbing single.

Directed by R. Malcolm Jones, “SKIN” is the 2nd installment of a 5-song visual album series by SINGLTN who dives into love languages and relationships on his upcoming project.

The buzzy single follows the celebratory “Congratulations” which has amassed over 1.3 MILLION plays across all DSPs and appears on 109 playlists across Spotify and Apple.

These accolades catapulted SINGLTN to “Artist of the Week” on SiriusXM’s “Heart & Soul.”

With a dynamic voice and unstoppable drive, the RB4 Entertainment founder brings timeless soul to new-age R&B.

Finding his voice at 5-years-old during a church solo, SINGLTN went on to study his craft at Savannah State University before relocating to New York after college where he leveled up from corporate gigs to singing background for superstars like Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Josh Groban.

SINGLTN was also among the chosen few to perform as a Pharaoh on Beyonce’s “Ladies First Tour.”

He made his debut in 2019 by delivering a style of his own on a heartfelt and hypnotic cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer” where his voice stretches from intimate verses into a robust refrain.

In addition to taking the reins creatively and creating his very own lane, SINGLTN launched RB4 Entertainment to maintain full creative control of his career while providing a message as powerful and personal as his voice.

Stream “SKIN” here and follow his road to stardom on Instagram.