Ridiculousness: LeBron James Condemns Misleading Political Using His Image Incorrectly

Election time being around the corner also means it’s time for celebrities to remind their followers to look out for ads using their information without their consent. On Friday, LeBron James slammed a political ad that aimed to stoke fears about mail-in voting.

According to reports from the Washington Post, the Facebook spot was purchased by Protect My Vote, a website that has reportedly been supported by the conservative nonprofit group FreedomWorks. The ad in question–which has since been deleted by Facebook–included a quote the Lakers star made in response to the polling station closures during the 2020 primary race. James called the moves a form of “systemic racism and oppression,” but the Protect My Vote ad misrepresented his tweet by suggesting he was referring to the expansion of mail-in voting.

“First of all, Everyone needs to know the kind of BS happening about this election and get organized,” LeBron tweeted. “Secondly, Nobody should be able to use my name (or anyone else name) to lie and deceive about the election. Not sure what we can do legally but definitely trying to figure it out!”

Said it last week about GA. This is SYSTEMIC RACISM and OPPRESSION. So angry man. 😤😤😤 #BlackLivesMatter ✊🏾 #MoreThanaVote 🖐🏾 https://t.co/o9440Ugyzv — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2020

Secondly, Nobody should be able to use my name (or anyone else name) to lie and deceive about the election. Not sure what we can do legally but definitely trying to figure it out! #StayWoke #LoveMyPeople✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 21, 2020

James’ longtime adviser, Adam Mendelsohn, told the Post that attorneys were looking into the matter, which he called “shameless” and “reprehensible.”