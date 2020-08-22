BlackLivesMatter: Lafayette Man Shot 11 Times While Walking AWAY From Police At Local Gas Station

Another Black man met his fate at the hands of trigger-happy police officers last night. According to ABC13, killer cops in Lafayette, Louisiana shot an unidentified African-American man 11 times at a gas station as he was walking AWAY from them. Per usual, a nearby witness captured the incident on a cell phone camera.

That video is currently going viral on social media and we will warn you that is graphic, disturbing, and triggering. It shows police following the man with their guns drawn and trained on his back as he attempts to walk into the convenience store. Someone in the clip is heard saying that he has a knife but that has not been confirmed on any level.

11 gunshots can be heard and the man is seen collapsing to the ground. At no point is he seen charging police officers or attacking them in any way.

Again, this video is very disturbing.

The Louisana State Police have confirmed that the shooting took place but they have no confirmed the condition of the man who was shot nor his identity. The officers involved have all been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation.

We pray that this man is alive and will be able to seek justice for this unjustified shooting.