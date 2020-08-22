People Ain’t Isht: Landlord Charged For Murdering Couple Found In Suitcases By Teens On TikTok — Allegedly Over Rent!

A 62-year-old landlord has been charged with MURDER after allegedly killing a couple over unpaid rent and leaving their bodies in suitcases to be found on a Seattle beach according to Daily Mail. Unbelievable.

Michael Dudley was arrested A group of teens originally found the two bodies stuffed in suitcases while shooting TikTok videos on the beach in Seattle, officials say. The victims have since been identified as Jessica Lewis, 35, and her boyfriend Austin “Cash” Wenner, 27, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s office.

Detectives learned that neighbors had heard gunfire and yelling from inside the house on June 9, ten days before the remains were found, and dialled 911. On the night of their killing, a man was reportedly heard yelling by a nearby witness: ‘Please don’t do this, just let me leave,’ before gunshots were fired.

Lewis’ aunt, Gina Jaschke says Jessica & Cash were “good -hearted people.” Jaschke said that Lewis and Wenner were a fun-loving couple who had been together for eight years.