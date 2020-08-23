DC Comics Releases ‘The Batman’ Teaser Trailer Starring Robert Pattinson [Video]

For the past few years when it came to comic book movies, the world was centered around Avengers: Endgame. Endgame marked the end of a 10-year story from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that was a must-see for everyone.

Shortly after the movie released, news broke that Marvel’s rivals over at DC Comics would be reimagining the Batman franchise. At first, the initial news gained little interest, but later interest picked up interest when it was announced that Twilight star Robert Pattinson was cast as the new lead. When you think superheroes and search fan castings, Pattinson is nowhere to be found.

Surprisingly, though, many still remained optimistic about his portrayal of Batman. As the rest of the cast was announced, things just got even better. Zoe Kravitz was cast as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/the Penguin, and John Turturro as Carmine “The Roman” Falcone. A star-studded cast with a fresh take on the franchise, plus, rumors have suggested this will be a depiction of Gotham that makes Batman wonder whether he’s truly a hero or actually a villain.

Speaking of villains, director Matt Reeves is placing a rumored three to four villains in the movie. What started out as an “I guess”, is now a must-see film with the most anticipated release date since Endgame.

Take a look at the teaser trailer for The Batman below.