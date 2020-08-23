Love Lives On: Vanessa Bryant Remembers Hubby Kobe Bryant On His 42nd Birthday

Our hearts go out to Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri as they remember husband and father Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Vanessa penned a sweet celebratory message that she shared on Instagram, which also paid homage to daughter Gianna Bryant, who passed away in her father’s arms in the tragic helicopter crash that killed them both, as well as seven others in January. “To my baby,” Vanessa wrote, before going on the express her love and mourn all that she’s been missing since her husband passed. “I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud a** deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in peopo=le but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily.”

Vanessa holds nothing back as she expresses how deeply she’s been mourning and and hurting as she grieves both her husband and child.

“God I miss you both so much,” Vanessa writes. “Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me. There’s so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you would both be happy to see and be a part of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of. I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for- thanks to YOU. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.❤️#amoreterno 🎂42

We know this first birthday without Kobe has to be extremely difficult. Vanessa’s pain is so palpable. We’re praying for the whole family as they continue to grieve.