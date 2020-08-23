Some Lawyerly Love: Kamala Harris And Hubby Douglas Emhoff Celebrate 6 Years Of Happily Wedded Swirly Bliss

Congratulations to Vice Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and hubby Doug Emhoff, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple, who are both 55, each posted a sweet message to commemorate the occasion.

“There’s no one I’d rather be with on this journey,” Harris captioned a photo of the pair, which happened to be from last week’s Democratic National Convention. “Happy anniversary!”

Harris told the whole country her family means “everything” to her in her first remarks as Joe Biden’s running mate, noting “I can’t wait for America to get to know Doug.”

If Harris and Biden win the general election, Emhoff will also make history as the country’s first “Second Gentelman.”

The pair met in 2013 on a blind date set up by Kamala’s friend. Emhoff proposed March 27, 2014, getting down on one knee in Harris’ apartment, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. According to PEOPLE reports, The couple wed in a simple courthouse ceremony on August 22nd which was presided by Harris’ sister Maya, a cellist played music and her niece Meena read part of Maya Angelou’s poem “Touched By An Angel.” Kamala wore a golden dress and the happy couple read their own vows.

Emhoff used a photo from their wedding ceremony to mark their anniversary, captioning the picture, “Dearest Kamala: here’s to us, our family, friends and our beautiful life together. Wouldn’t change a thing. Happy Anniversary! Love, D.”

Sweet love! Fun fact, Kamala’s adult stepchildren Cole and Ella call her “Momala”! Cute, riiiight?!