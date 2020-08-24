SMH: Rapper Lil Mosey Arrested In California For Carrying Concealed Weapons In Vehicle

Only a couple of weeks after appearing on the coveted XXL Freshman cover, it looks like things have started to go downhill for Lil Mosey.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper was arrested in Burbank, California last Sunday for carrying a concealed weapon. Police found the weapons after pulling over his 2016 Cadillac Escalade, which was carrying Mosey, his bodyguard, and a juvenile. The car was initially stopped for driving without plates.

Once the car was pulled over, police noticed that there was an empty holster in the driver’s lap. That’s what prompted authorities to search the car, finding three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols. One of the guns was allegedly in the juvenile’s possession, one in the glove box, and another one in the center console. Along with these weapons, police found 4 credit cards in the bodyguard’s backpack that didn’t belong to anyone in the car.

Because no one stepped up to claim the two weapons that were found in the glove compartment and console, all three suspects ended up being arrested and booked on felony concealed weapons charges. Lil Mosey has since posted $35,000 bail.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is reportedly reviewing this case and Mosey is expected to appear in court for these charges next month.

The claims are troubling considering Lil Mosey is just 18- years -old. The “Stuck in a Dream” rapper is currently finishing up his second album which would serve as the anticipated follow up to 2019’s, Certified Hitmaker. The album was praised last year for its classic “Blueberry Faygo,” which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and even reached platinum status. Certified Hitmaker had some heavy guest features from Chris Brown, Trippie Redd, Gunna and many more.