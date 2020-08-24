Too Funny: Upset Clippers Fans Start Petition To Make Paul George Play Overseas After Mavericks Tie Series

Last summer, the city of Los Angeles dominated the offseason when the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis to pair alongside LeBron James and the Clippers acquired NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard, followed by Paul George.

The stage was set for an all-time showdown in Los Angeles between two teams that share the Staples Center as their home. Fans have always joked that the Clippers live in the basement and are the stepbrothers to the Lakers, but with Paul and Kawhi coming to town, those jokes would be put to rest with the quickness. Both new Clippers teammates played limited games together during the regular season, and then COVID-19 came and paused all the action in the NBA.

Now we are in the playoffs inside the bubble, and unfortunately for the Clippers, they aren’t passing by the Mavericks as easily as fans assumed. Last night, Luka Doncic knocked down a three-pointer in overtime to tie the series 2-2. One of the main contributors to the team’s loss was Paul George’s poor performance.

Pandemic P really did hold back Westbrook and now he doing it to Kawhi pic.twitter.com/WJBvU1Asxe — Spurs (Eliminated) 😭 (@UltimaOnDaNext) August 23, 2020

Clippers fans are fed up, so one fan took things a little further than an angry tweet by starting a petition for PG to play overseas because “society has passed the need for Paul George to play in the NBA”.

The petition was set with a goal of 1000 signatures and has already surpassed that, gaining 1500 signatures already. If the Clippers get eliminated by the Mavericks in the first round, it’s safe to say George will probably be shipped out of Los Angeles expeditiously.