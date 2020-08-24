Put That Racist First: Jaheim Is Getting DRAGGED To Purple Suit Purgatory Saying He’ll Vote For Donald Trump This Year

Formerly relevant and previously human-looking singer Jaheim has been going through some change as of late. He has gone through some physical changes as well as some philosophical changes it seems. We know where the physical change comes from. He went vegan in 2018. But this? This support of Donald Trump?

Hm.

Here’s what he posted on IG:

Cat

Got ya tongues now huh!?

Now you see the facts from my last 2 post nothing moor to say you’ve been played all this time, we’ve been played.

_

I already know this is gonna set a lot of you free once you do the research,

Unless you are one of them?

However it’s really not my concern at this point I just wanna save our future & if that means losing followers so be it.

_

I’m used to the masses controlling these platforms, I’m used to you all throwing shade on me, called crackhead, uber driver etc. I can careless what you think of me because I have a real life, I am a force of the Most High Universal Creator.

_

Balance is about to be restored all the phoney people will soon fade away.

Again I do this for your/our future endeavors. I hate the fact that we all were so lost when it came to politics & we just decided to vote because our parents called themselves Democrats aka DIXIECRATS, all that stand for is nothing great for you/me

_

We all should be very upset but it’s not time for that it’s time to stay woke & join the fight to restore the balance of our Republic for the sake of our ANCESTORS. By all means we must come from out of this beast to restore the balance for our nation, stop allowing ourselves to fall into the pitfalls of democracy’s decisions to deceive every Individuals to vote for the evil.

_

I just put my life on the frontline to speak out in favor to help you all. Now you know where my heart is I’m not one of them I will never take money to mislead anyone for it is the root to evil it’s time to break this spell

So stay focus because real change is here.

_

momentarily an we all will be apart of it but it starts now not next year. I just wanna apologize to @realdonaldtrump for all the misinformation since he’s been in office we the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a pay check.

_

We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING. You all are so far gone you can’t see maybe it’s the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed wrong side for years it time to wakeup