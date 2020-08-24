Jaheim Gets Dragged For Trump Support
Put That Racist First: Jaheim Is Getting DRAGGED To Purple Suit Purgatory Saying He’ll Vote For Donald Trump This Year
Formerly relevant and previously human-looking singer Jaheim has been going through some change as of late. He has gone through some physical changes as well as some philosophical changes it seems. We know where the physical change comes from. He went vegan in 2018. But this? This support of Donald Trump?
Cat Got ya tongues now huh!? Now you see the facts from my last 2 post nothing moor to say you've been played all this time, we've been played. _ I already know this is gonna set a lot of you free once you do the research, Unless you are one of them? However it's really not my concern at this point I just wanna save our future & if that means losing followers so be it. _ I'm used to the masses controlling these platforms, I'm used to you all throwing shade on me, called crackhead, uber driver etc. I can careless what you think of me because I have a real life, I am a force of the Most High Universal Creator. _ Balance is about to be restored all the phoney people will soon fade away. Again I do this for your/our future endeavors. I hate the fact that we all were so lost when it came to politics & we just decided to vote because our parents called themselves Democrats aka DIXIECRATS, all that stand for is nothing great for you/me _ We all should be very upset but it's not time for that it's time to stay woke & join the fight to restore the balance of our Republic for the sake of our ANCESTORS. By all means we must come from out of this beast to restore the balance for our nation, stop allowing ourselves to fall into the pitfalls of democracy's decisions to deceive every Individuals to vote for the evil. _ I just put my life on the frontline to speak out in favor to help you all. Now you know where my heart is I'm not one of them I will never take money to mislead anyone for it is the root to evil it's time to break this spell So stay focus because real change is here. _ momentarily an we all will be apart of it but it starts now not next year. I just wanna apologize to @realdonaldtrump for all the misinformation since he's been in office we the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn't even take a pay check. _ We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING. You all are so far gone you can't see maybe it's the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed wrong side for years it time to wakeup
Hm.
Here’s what he posted on IG:
Uh. Okay. As a result, he’s getting his a$$ dragged all across the internet and it’s getting ugly for the guy.
This isn’t the first time that Jaheim has tried to boast his strange political advice on fans. Just yesterday, the “I’ve Changed” singer posted another video in support of Trump to instagram, claiming that Trump lived up to all his “promises” and that he brought jobs back to America? WHAT? Does Jaheim have his turban tied on too tight? Because surely you’d have to be loosing a significant amount of oxygen to the brain to even think that.
Some People will never get it. Sad part 7s he's repeating the same talk he did when Obama & him were a duo. They said they was gone do all this let me ask you did they? In fact I wanna start gearing from ppl who really benefitted in that time. Why say you gonna do something and never do it? _ Again once trump is out what you gonna say when they tell you many moor excuses. Trump out then what issue are gonna be dealt with? If yall dont like trump so bad then why not just vote for INDEPENDENCE? I LOOKED UP TRUMP REPORT CARD AND IT'S ACTUALLY NOT THAT BAD. IM GONNA POST THOSE PROMISES MADE BY TRUMP & LET THE AUDIENCE BE THE JUDGE! _ Just because you all asked fir me to do this I did so and mostly all his promises were complete. Maybe a few here and there due to congress and CORONAVIRUS WHICH STOPPED EVERYONE 🤔 _ BUT THE FACT THAT HE BROUGH JOBS BACK TO AMERICA WAS A BIG THING THE COUNTRY IS THRIVING WHE.N EVERYTHING WAS IN OTHER COUNTRIES TRUMP DID THAT & ON THE OTHER HAND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE LOST THEIR JOBS ALL BECAUSE OF AN OUTBREAK THE STARTED IN CHINA 🇨🇳 _ Let's get this straight 1st off. I dont let anyone make decisions for me boss shyt. 2nd you all sound like a bunch of babies just crying like its the end of the world if trump win lol 😆 you can make threats on my career all you want i haven't released any music in awhile and honestly I will reconsider what audience I want to have my music if I decided to sing again you don't put fear in my life. _ I hate ppl like you all, always crying about what he did when you all have the power to do things as a community amongst each other but most of you guys are hurting one another anyway. You all destroyed each other because you are to lazy to see life fit you all just sit and complain you all that are speaking out are the main divide between Ame-rica _ Don't be mad because I told you the true let it set you free keep it moving because I'm not worried about you at all music is not the only life I have ok so go about your day big cry babies you all need to get your home in order. CAN'T BLAME HIM FOR CHINA & BILL GATES OUT BREAK ALSO KILLING MILLIONS AROUND THE WORLD 🌎 😔😩😤🤦🏾♂️ _ #whatsgoingonJaheim
Maybe he should have just kept it to himself. Dah well. Hit the flip to see the dragging.
