White Wisconsin Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Father Jacob Blake In The BACK As He Gets Into Vehicle With His Kids Inside!

Kenosha, Wisconsin is currently making headlines after a Sunday afternoon shooting by a police officer landed Jacob Blake in the hospital in serious condition. Cops had been called to the address about a domestic altercation. According to some reports, Blake had been at the residence breaking up a fight when several officers pursued him as he walked to his car. One of the officers fired seven shots at Blake, hitting him in the back.

The shooting was captured on film, you can see most of it in the video below:

Blake was identified in the media by his fiancé who also confirmed their kids were in the vehicle when he was shot.

SMH. Why do cops keep shooting people in the back?! It makes NO Sense.

This is 29-year-old Jacob Blake who was shot by Kenosha police. His fiancé shared this picture with us. pic.twitter.com/6Si9lkCPFu — Sarah Thamer (@SarahThamerWISN) August 24, 2020

Confirmed: Jacob Blake’s 3 SONS were IN THE CAR he was getting into when @KenoshaPolice shot him tonight. They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!! #JusticeForJacobBlake — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers released a statement on the incident supporting Blake and his family:

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites. I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

The Kenosha Police department has also released a statement.

Not a whole lot of details there, but at least the officers have been put on administrative leave. They need to be fired AND prosecuted next.

Late last night Shaun King revealed on instagram that Jacob Blake was okay and was in stable condition. His father Jacob Blake Sr. had made the announcement via his social media channels.

According to ABC 7 News, a witness on the scene said that Blake had come to separate two women who had been fighting. Blake’s fiance Laquisha Brooke told reporters that he was unarmed.

“That don’t make no sense to treat somebody like that, who is not armed, with the kids in the back screaming,” she said.

The incident sparked major protests throughout the city immediately. Protestors stormed the streets near the scene of the crime and headed down to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building. In a massive face off, Police tried to subdue protestors with batons, tear gas and pepper balls.

In the midst of the mayhem, several garbage trucks were set on fire by protestors and the Kenosha County Courthouse was defaced with spray paint.

Our prayers go out to Jacob Blake’s family. We pray that he makes a full recovery.