Jennifer Williams Shades ‘Tacky’ Tami Roman For Joking About Tim Norman’s Arrest & Tami Says THIS

Messy, messy, messy.

Jennifer Williams is none too pleased with her former Basketball Wives costar who made light of a serious situation. As previously reported Jennifer spoke out after her alleged stalker/ex, Tim of Norman of “Sweetie Pies” fame, was arrested in connection to a murder for hire plot on his nephew, Andre Montgomery.

According to a criminal complaint, Norman conspired with an exotic dancer to have his nephew killed so he could reap the benefits of a $450K in life insurance policy he took out on him. The nephew was killed in March 2016 and despite his alleged criminal actions, Tim Norman wasn’t able to cash-in on the insurance policy.

Several people have since reacted to the news including Tami Roman who did an episode of her Bonnet Chronicles Instagram show detailing the case. According to Tami, Jennifer “got lucky” and she regretted riding with her in a Ferrari that she now thinks was “blood-bought.”

“When I saw Jennifer riding in that damn Ferrari that was blood-bought, I sure wouldn’t have rode shotgun in that motherf***r,” said Tami. “Damn, he was prob like well let me marry that b**** and kill her off too.

Jennifer, you escaped it girl… If he would do that to his nephew, b*** you didn’t have a chance. And he probably wouldn’t have got caught because no one would’ve gave a f–k!”

Jennifer’s since responded and she’s calling Tami “tacky and classless.” She told PageSix;

“I don’t talk to Tami and I don’t know why she is making fun of a horrific situation where a life was lost.” She added, “Tami is classless, and it was done in poor taste while a family is trying to come to terms with the ultimate betrayal from one of their own. That’s all I have to say about Tami’s tacky a**… With everything going on in the world and the climate within the Black community, I’m saddened a Black woman is tearing another one down. ”

Tami’s since responded and she’s of course, NOT backing down.

