TheOdomsLastDance: Lamar Odom And Fiancee Sabrina Parr Set 2021 Wedding Date

Lamar Odom and his sweetie Sabrina Parr have finally set a date to lock their love down permanently and it’s going to be a winter wedding with lots of sunshine! The couple both mad announcements on their instagram pages that “The Odom’s Last Dance” is going down on November 11th, 2020 in the sunny city of Miami. Lamar wrote,

When you got a real one… you gotta keep her @getuptoparr !!!!! #wifey #mrsodom #theodomslastdance

Respectively, excited Sabrina had this to say about jumping the broom with Lamar after they both experienced divorces:

We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it… But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can’t wait to marry you big man. #theodomslastdance #savethedate #lamarandsabrina #myweddingseason #operationparrodom #miami2021 #blacklove

Sabrina Parr hasn’t been shy about addressing her or Lamar’s sordid past. Odom was famously married to Khloe Kardashian a few years back and got divorce after experiencing a near-fatal overdose at a known ranch for prostitutes in Vegas. Sabrina is also divorced and reflects on being arrested after assaulting her then husband by posting up her mugshot recently.

The more mature Sabrina says her past doesn’t determine her future at all in her message to her followers.

Take it from me; Where you are now, doesn’t have to be your future situation. Where you were before, does not define where you will end up. What you do with the time that you currently have makes all the difference! That’s how you GET UP TO PARR.

Are YOU excited for the Odoms to tie the knot next year?