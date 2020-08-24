Benevolent Bey Blesses Fans With Melanin-Kissed Video For “Brown Skin Girl” Starring Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell & Lupita Nyong’o

I cry everytime I watch Brown Skin Girl video, its sooooooo beautiful pic.twitter.com/OFCOGFjheQ — Isla (@isIaflow) August 24, 2020

Benevolent Bey was back at it again with the Black Is King blessings–this time, blessing fans with a melanin-kissed video for “Brown Skin Girl” (starring Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o) that premiered as part of her spectacular visual album “Black Is King” currently streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The dazzling film features an impressive collection of creatives including directors Emmanuel Adjei (the film “Shahmaran”), Blitz Bazawule (the film “The Burial of Kojo”), Pierre Debusschere (Beyoncé’s “Mine” and “Ghost” videos), Jenn Nkiru (“BLACK TO TECHNO” film), Ibra Ake (creative director and producer on Childish Gambino’s “This is America” video), Dikayl Rimmasch (“CACHAO, UNO MAS” film), Jake Nava (Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies” and “Partition” videos) and co-director and long-time collaborator of Beyoncé, Kwasi Fordjour.

Filmed in various locations, the film’s cinematography captures beautiful people and landscapes across continents, starting in New York, then Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium. From all those places came an extraordinary cast of actors and dancers that influenced the film’s rich tableau and vibrant choreography.

A celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience, “Black Is King” includes full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power” off last year’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album.

Someone said the Brown Skin Girl video smells like cocoa butter….. and they're definitely right pic.twitter.com/YeaffMydT9 — Tayoncé's Mirrorball (@BlueIvysDoormat) August 24, 2020

After nearly a month of culture-shifting excellence, it’s clear “Black Is King” still has the juice, especially in Africa, where fans continue to obsess over the culturally monumental visual album.

Are you here for Bey’s standalone video releases? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Black Skin Girl” on the flip.