RHOP: Another Episode, Another Week Of The Internet CLOWNING Gizelle For Her Bad Fits And House

This week’s Real Housewives Of Potomac was a slow build to the impending fight between Candiace and Monique we are still waiting for. We got more of Dr. Wendy who is quickly becoming a fave on the show. She’s all about her degrees and being overly qualified for a lot of the shenanigans though she is showing she can mix it up with everyone else. She and Robyn brought their sons together for a fun football playdate.

Here’s what happened last week:

– The episode revolved around more dinner drama as Ashley’s dinner erupted into petty mess. Monique and Gizelle invited Candiace to apologize to Ashley for that “bed wench” and “roach” shade she sent while Ashley was in labor, that didn’t go over well at all.

– Candiace and Ashley seemed to be on the same page wanting to work things out in private but you know that won’t last long.

– Candiace showed off her big girl drawls by telling Robyn, who wanted to remind her of a knife-throwing incident, to “shut the f*** up” and Robyn did. LOL.

This week;

-Ashley accepted Candiace’s apology and things seemed ironed out even though in Candiace’s confessional she once again shaded Ashley’s son Dean.

– Gizelle wanted to take her problems to Candiace after learning she called her “Gizelle Monster”, a bone Dr. Wendy brought to Robyn, who of course brought it to her bestie Gizelle.

– Karen and Ray seemed distant even while at their lavish “Welcome Back To Potomac” house party where Karen gave a Beyonce style performance. Robyn shaded Karen for “looking like Pepto Bismol” and Karen clapped back!

The thing that everyone keeps talking about every week is the fact that Gizelle keeps trying and failing to get her fits off. Viewers think her outfits and house always look off, unfortunately.

Twitter has jokes all season…let’s see the best of them.