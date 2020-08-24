Sayonara, Sis! Contentious Conservative Kellyanne Conway Announces White House Departure

Ain’t God, grand?

Very contentious quinoa crumbling Kellyanne Conway is announcing her departure from the White House. Why? Well because she needs to “focus on her family.” Her husband George Conway is withdrawing from The Lincoln Project as well.

“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes,” Kellyanne Conway said in a statement.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.”

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly. Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus. Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

Conway’s statement comes after her daughter Claudia Conway continued making waves on social media by announcing that she’s planning to file for emancipation from her parents.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life,” wrote the teen.

She added, however, that it’s not because of her mom’s conservative views but because of “years of abuse and trauma.”

i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

y’all love to twist everything 😭😭 i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

Yikes! We hope she finds healing from all of this.

The 15-year-old has been outspoken about being embarrassed by her parent’s conservative views and has openly blasted them on TikTok and Twitter. She cheekily tweeted that her TikToks are why Deranged Dorito wants the app banned and asked AOC to let her intern for her.

my mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

as for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop “stanning” him — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

there is no one who hates @realDonaldTrump more than me 😍 — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 16, 2020

i’m devasted that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020

After hearing about her parent’s plans to step resign, Claudia posted a TikTok video saying; ““Look what I did. Look at what I did, ladies and gentlemen” with their tweets in the background.

Claudia’s views are making waves considering that her mother is a complicit conservative clump of mashed potatoes. Best wishes to Claudia on her healing and her emancipation.