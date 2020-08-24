Bun B Defends Fellow Houston Native Megan Thee Stallion Following Tory Lanez Situation

The world of pop culture is still in disbelief over Megan Thee Stallion’s confirmation that Tory Lanez was the one who shot her. Many assumed he was the shooter from the beginning, but to hear the confirmation straight from the source just makes the situation even harder to process, mainly because there is nothing in this world that justifies harming a woman, especially using a firearm on her in public and putting everyone else in danger, too.

Bun B, one of Houston’s most beloved legends, broke his silence over the situation this week, offering support for his friend Meg.

“F**k Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of this sh*t,” Bun B said. “I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode.” “She ain’t got her momma no more, her momma is gone, Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would have protected her ain’t there. So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez is some ho ass sh*t. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of ’em, man. F*ck all that though. F*ck all that.”

Bun B knows things would be different if the important people in her life were still around and that’s why he’s choosing to step up while others are remaining silent.