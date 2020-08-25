Black Restaurateurs Announce ‘Breakfast At Barneys’ ATL Opening With COVID-19 Protocols & $1,000 Tasting Tower

Two black restaurateurs are announcing the opening of a swanky new restaurant in Atlanta.

AUC alumni friends, “Barney” Lee Berry Jr. and Dr. Rashad Sanford, are opening Breakfast At Barney’s, a part breakfast/brunch eatery and part daytime social club in the city’s downtown neighborhood opening August, 31.

“Our goal is to immediately transform each and every guest that passes through the doors of Barneys; taking them into a world of black art, black food, black music and black service delivered in our own unique way,” said the owner via press release. “Whether our guests are visiting Atlanta, working in the area, or residents we will offer the best breakfast/brunch experience in the city.”

The restaurant’s menu varies from “comfort food” such as salmon croquette and eggs and chicken & waffles to “Most Expensiveist”-style delicacies like 14 karat gold pancakes. The gold-gilded pancakes are part of the “Mansa Musa Tower” a $1,000 tower that features the fancy flapjacks, a yard bird platter, fried lobster and grits, 1 bottle of prosecco, paired with a bottle of Armand De Brignac “Ace Of Spades” which serves up to four guests.

F A N C Y.

Avid brunchers will also be happy to know that the establishment has a wide variety of mimosas, a customizable smoothie menu, in-house made strawberry lemonades, and peach basil iced teas as well as Kombucha on draft.

The folks over at Breakfast At Barney’s want you to know that they have COVID-19 protocols in place. When BOSSIP asked about efforts to keep customers safe, because that’s essential, we were provided with a list of the following policies;

-Covid buster green juice on the menu to help boost our customer’s immune systems. It contains: Italian parsley, green apple, cauliflower, celery, cucumber, spinach, carrot, kale, dandelion, sea moss – Electrostatic sprayer 2x a week when closed – No wipe disinfectants sprayed at night -EPA approved vital oxide -No volatile organics -Employee questionnaire daily checking their immediate interactions – Checking employee temperatures daily – Mask wearing -Frequent hand-washing – Tamper-proof takeout packaging

Good to know.

Cheers to these gentlemen on their new establishment!

You can check out the restaurant’s menu below.

Are YOU brunchin’ at Breakfast At Barney’s??? Click HERE for more info.