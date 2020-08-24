Remember Her? Former ‘Flavor Of Love’ Star Bootz Blasts Mo’Nique For Allegedly ‘Blacklisting’ Her [Video]

Yikes! It looks like Larissa aka “Bootz” from several VH1 produced reality series has an issue with Oscar winner Mo’Nique. Bootz is calling Mo a ‘hypocrite’ in a recent interview where the actress reveals she was allegedly blacklisted by the comedian once upon a time. Larissa feels like Mo’nique’s more recent message of standing up for herself and Black women is all a facade.

While interviewing with Lacie Sculls from “Talk Of Love”, Bootz told a story about the time she was asked to not attend an event due to Mo’nique not wanting her there. Apparently, this message got to Larissa through her then publicist. Still obviously upset about it, Larissa tells her side. Hit play to hear:

Interesting. Mo’nique wasted no time addressing the rumors. “Y’all should be ashamed of yourself”, she wrote. Fans have dug up clips of Mo’Nique and Bootz interacting on “Charmed School”, which aired over a decade ago. Did these two look like that had tension to you?

Do YOU think there’s truth to Bootz story?