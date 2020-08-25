Here’s What Happened When Future And Lori Harvey’s Break-Up Was Seemingly Confirmed

The rumors have been going strong for a couple of weeks now: Future and Lori Harvey have called it quits.

Here’s what we reported a week ago:

The romance between Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey and rapper Future has seemingly come to an end. Rumors of Lori and Future splitting started to circulate months ago without either party confirming they were over, but now fans think there’s solid proof the couple is no longer claiming each other as they’ve unfollowed each other on Instagram. Both Lori Harvey and Future have deleted each other off social media. This likely indicates the end of their rendezvous since they’ve been so vocal about each other on Instagram in the past. Future previously posted several photos of the 23-year-old with with romantic captions and now they’re all deleted.

It’s still unclear why the couple called it quits. Recently a paternity test revealed Future to be the father of model Eliza Reign’s 1-year-old daughter. Previously Reign had taken the “Life Is Good” rapper to court over failure to provide support towards their daughter and demanded $53,000 a month in child support.

Now reports are flying that this split is the real deal. There’s also even a fake IG caption floating around that has Future saying this:

“Shoulda never gave a messy h*e a chance…my apologies to my fans”

While the IG caption doesn’t appear to be real, fans started to flood the internet with their concerns.

In addition to the suspicious caption, the rapper even posted a picture recently of some bodacious models in his IG story with the caption “Happy Sunday.” Could it be an indication that he doesn’t care about the alleged break up and has moved on? Both still have not spoken publicly regarding the matter.

Hit the flip to see the messiness. Twitter has a lot of thoughts about all of the drama.