BYE BOZO: A List Of Celebs Who Canceled Teensy-Tiny Twerp Tory Lanez

It’s been a few days since Megan Thee Stallion shook up the music industry by confirming Tory Lanez as her shooter on that now infamous night that continues to dominate social media as the hottest trending topic in all of entertainment.

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added in the viral post.

Oh, but Meg wasn’t done.

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh*t YALL make up,” she captioned in the now deleted post.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot?” she added.

Now, you would think celebs, especially A-list women, would have moved the Heavens and Earth to support Megan and condemn Tory Lanez but it’s veryyy quiet in Hollyweird.

Eerily quiet, with only a few celebs brave enough to speak out against the once wildly popular King of Quarantine who mingled with all the biggest artists in the industry.

Lanez was arrested the morning of the incident on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and released on bail later that day but has not been charged with anything related to the incident. Police and prosecutors say the case remains under investigation.

Do you agree with Bun and other celebs taking a stand against Tory? What do you think should happen to him moving forward?