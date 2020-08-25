JacobBlake’s Father Says His Son Is Paralyzed From The Waist Down After Police Shooting

Jacob Blake, the black man shot in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police, is reportedly paralyzed.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Jacob’s father, Jacob Blake Sr., is eager to get to him and driving from Charlotte, North Carolina to the hospital where there are “eight holes” in his son’s body. The elder Blake told the publication that his son is paralyzed from the waist down and doctors don’t yet know if the injury is permanent.

“I want to put my hand on my son’s cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I’ll be OK,” his father said. “I’ll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son.”

The elder Blake also confirmed that his son has six children between ages three and 13 and Jacob was gearing up to celebrate one of the children’s eighth birthday on the day he was shot. The father was baffled to hear that his son was struck eight times while several of those kids bore witness.

“What justified all those shots?” his father said to The Chicago Sun-Times. “What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

The father also wants to make it clear that the cops, not his son, are responsible for the protests and yes, some riots, that are currently happening in Kenosha and across the country. The Kenosha News reports that despite a mandatory 8 p.m. curfew the city’s Danish Brotherhood Lodge and Community Corrections Division were set on fire.

“Those police officers that shot my son like a dog in the street are responsible for everything that has happened in the city of Kenosha,” said the elder Blake. “My son is not responsible for it. My son didn’t have a weapon. He didn’t have a gun.”

The update on the victim’s condition comes after Jacob Blake’s fiancée, Laquisha Booker, told TMJ4 News that their sons were in the car when their father was shot.

“You shot him numerous times, for no reason. It didn’t take all that,” said Laquisha. “Disregard that my kids were in the car at all. And you knew they were in there, because I kept screaming that.”

A “Justice For Jacob Blake” GoFundMe to support medical bills, legal representation, and therapy for Jacob Blake’s kids has received more than $700,000 in donations. Attorney Ben Crump confirmed that the fundraiser was launched by the Blake family who he now represents.

We’re praying that Jacob Blake pulls through and we’re wishing him a swift and speedy recovery. The world NEEDS to hear his side of what happened in this shooting and he needs to be here for his kids.