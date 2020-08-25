Hush, Deplorable: Donald Trump Jr. Speaks At The RNC, Invokes George Floyd’s Name While Praising Police As ‘American Heroes’

Another day, another heap of mess coming from DTJ.

On Monday, the Republican National Convention kicked off and the night included a speech from Delorable Dorito’s son Donald Trump Jr.

During his speech broadcast from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., Trump Jr., of course, praised his father for “acting quickly” to contain COVID-19, laughably called the Republican party the “home of free speech” and slammed Democratic Presidential candidate Biden as “the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.”

“For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between,” said DTJ.

We’re sure he thought that the “Loch Ness monster” bit was a real zinger, it was not. It’s also a blatant lie that Cheeto “acted quickly” concerning coronavirus considering that he downplayed the virus and called it a “hoax”, but we digress because we’re SURE you already knew that.

Things got even worse however when Jr. brought up the police killing of George Floyd. According to Trump, it’s a “disgrace” BUT police are “American heroes.” Is Derek Chauvin a hero, too?

“Every American must be free to live without fear of violence in your country, in your communities, and in your homes,” Donald Trump Jr. said. “All men and women are created equal and must be treated equally under the law. That’s why we must put an end to racism and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their power is held accountable. What happened to George Floyd is a disgrace, and if you know a police officer, you know they agree with that, too. But we cannot lose sight of the fact that our police are American heroes. They deserve our deepest appreciation because no matter what the Democrats say, you and I both know when we dial 911, we don’t want it going to voicemail. So defunding the police is not an option.”

He also slammed Dems for trying to “cancel” the founders by tearing down statues and monuments as part of an effort to “forget the people who built our great nation” (there’s absolutely nothing wrong with forgetting racists) and ended with this note about his father’s idealistic views about “true equality of opportunity.”

“My father’s entire worldview revolves around the idea that we can always do even better,” said DTJ. “Imagine the life you want to have – one with a great job, a beautiful home, and a perfect family,” he added. “You can have it. Imagine the country you want to live in – one with true equality of opportunity, where hard work pays off and justice is served with compassion and without partiality. You can have it… that is the life, that is the country, that is the world that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are after.”

Not sure what planet this man lives on where he thinks Sunkist Stalin wants “equality” but hopefully he and all his friends return there soon. Would be wonderful if that could happen before November.

Watch Donald Trump Jr. at the RNC below.